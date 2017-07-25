Unruly passenger tries to storm United flight's cockpit

More
Passengers reportedly tackled the unruly passenger before she reached the cockpit and the New Orleans-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing.
1:42 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unruly passenger tries to storm United flight's cockpit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48831615,"title":"Unruly passenger tries to storm United flight's cockpit","duration":"1:42","description":"Passengers reportedly tackled the unruly passenger before she reached the cockpit and the New Orleans-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing.","url":"/GMA/video/unruly-passenger-storm-united-flights-cockpit-48831615","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.