US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemployment 4.4 pct.

Hiring in the United States rebounded in April as employers added a brisk 211,000 jobs, a sign that the economy's slump in the first three months of the year could prove temporary.
0:18 | 05/05/17

Transcript for US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemployment 4.4 pct.
Encouraging news about the economy this morning the government just reported the economy added 2111000. Jobs last month. Which is more than expected the unemployment rate dropped to four point 4% that is the lowest jobless rate in ten years. Average paychecks grew about 2% over the same period last year.

