Transcript for US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemployment 4.4 pct.

Encouraging news about the economy this morning the government just reported the economy added 2111000. Jobs last month. Which is more than expected the unemployment rate dropped to four point 4% that is the lowest jobless rate in ten years. Average paychecks grew about 2% over the same period last year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.