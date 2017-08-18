Transcript for US eyewitness recounts Barcelona terror attack

We turn now to Shari Weise. An American mom from Los Angeles who was right there in la ramblas. The shopping district in Barcelona when, of course, that terrifying attack began. Shari, thanks so much for being with us this morning. Thank you, David. Can you tell us what was the first sign for you that something horrible was beginning to unfold around you? I was walking and I heard basically like a clinging -- a car hitting metal and I knew immediately that something was happening when I heard the car hit some metal. Instantaneously I knew something was wrong. And you turned around. You described the crowd just running towards you? Yes, so when I heard the crash, I looked up and like a sea of people, some were running left, some were running right, some were running in the middle and I quickly realized id to get out of the way so I, unfortunately, saw bodies flying up in the air and realized that I had to go to my right and not my left because the car was coming to the left of me. And we know you're a mom and it would seem a mother's instinct kicked in because you described actually grabbing a child who was frozen as this was all playing out and trying to get him out of the way. Yes, so when I realized I had to jump to my right I saw maybe a 14, 15-year-old boy like a deer in headlights. He just froze and I could tell in his face he didn't know what to do so when I jumped to the right I pulled him and pulled him behind a pole with me and we crouched down together on the ground. Saving his life as the van then went by and you described just watching that van hit a number of people around you. There was a gentleman, an older gentleman to my left and when I jumped to the right, the van hit him and he went flying. Can you describe for us, Shari, how fast the van was going and did the people there who were gathered and we nome tourists there, you were there, you had just arrived in Barcelona hours earlier, if you had any time to react particularly the people at the beginning when that van first jumped the curb. I don't even think I reacted. I just -- I methodically thought there's a car coming at me. There's people running everywhere. I almost didn't have time for emotion. All I thought about was I don't want to get killed. I have kids. I have to get out of the way. And what would you say, you know, to these extremist groups around the world, Shari, having survived this terror in that moment, these terrorist groups that are deciding to use vehicles as weapons, what they put you all through? I don't understand. I feel that, you know, we're not born to be this way. We're taught this way so I don't understand why they're being taught, you know -- we all need to be together in this. We can't hate and that to me is -- I don't understand the hate. I don't know where it comes from because again that has to be taught. That is not something you are born with. You learn that from somewhere, somehow, some way and what I saw yesterday, when I saw people lying in the street and bleeding and all I could think of is why? Why these innocent people and the man next to me is lying in the street not moving and I just didn't understand why. The whole world asking why this morning and, Shari, you immediately called your daughter. Yes. So when I was behind the pole crouching I somehow grabbed my phone and thought I better call my family and my children to tell them, you know, I'm okay but something is wrong and it's horrible and I just started screaming in the phone I'm alive but there's people dying and blood and honestly I don't even remember what I said to her. I did ask her later and she told me I'm not going to tell you, mom. It was horrific what you were saying to me and I just started running with her on my phone away from the area. Well, Shari Weise, I know your family is grateful that you're alive, that you survived this and so are we and we thank you for sharing that story with us this morning. And, robin, that incredible instinct of hers to grab that 15-year-old fwroezen and pulling him saving his life. I'm sure there's many stories like that, like Shari's story.

