US installs missile defenses in South Korea

More
The U.S. military transferred key parts of a controversial anti-missile defense system into operational position in Seongju, South Korea.
1:20 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US installs missile defenses in South Korea
of a missile defense system into place on a golf course in south Korea. This was deployed ahead of schedule. It was. It will take several months to finally get it in place and get it operational. This is a very sophisticated system. The Chinese don't twhapt system there because they're basically afraid with those sophisticated radars that the U.S. Will be spying on China. But this San aept missile defense system to protect from North Korea. It's about 155 miles south of Seoul. I saw a lot of those anti-missile defense systems. This is south of Seoul. Meantime, another incident revealed overnight with an Iranian ship. A small Iranian boat, against a big American destroyer. This was in the persian gulf. This happens fairly frequently. More unprofessional behavior. And the U.S. Ship had to fire flares to get the small boat the back off. Happened about 35 times last year. About seven times this year. President trump has already put out a warning in the past that these small poets should stay away. It happened Monday. We just learned about it last night. Thank you. Ma THA. New concerns of former

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47024971,"title":"US installs missile defenses in South Korea ","duration":"1:20","description":"The U.S. military transferred key parts of a controversial anti-missile defense system into operational position in Seongju, South Korea.","url":"/GMA/video/us-installs-missile-defenses-south-korea-47024971","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.