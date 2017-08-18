Transcript for US man missing in Barcelona after attack

No, and the impact has been felt all around the world because those attacks in Spain targeting people from all over the world as I said. Spanish authorities saying the dead and injured were from 24 different countries including France, Australia and America. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is on the scene with more on the victims and heroes who jumped in to help. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You know, Barcelona is such a beautiful city. Such a joyful and lively place that last night on a gorgeous summer night, so many people's lives, families, workers, tourists were changed in an instant. As terror grips the heart of the city, one American woman tries desperately to find her husband. Heidi and her husband traveled there from California to celebrate their first anniversary. They were shopping when the van careened in la ramblas. Within seconds after that, I -- there was screaming and yelling and I just ended up further and further away without my husband. Reporter: Heidi ended up pushed into a kiosk and hasn't seen him since. In the midst of the carnage. At first everybody cried together. Reporter: Their heartwarming stories of strangers helping strangers. I saw people screaming, falling over. There was this one girl with deep gashes on her leg. Reporter: Alec is an American student spending his vacation in Barcelona looking for a bite to eat when the van came smashing into the crowd. Among the bodies he spotted was a 14-year-old with a severe leg wound. 13 dead and at least 100 injured. Victims from 24 countries. This morning in Barcelona and across Spain, a moment of silence. Barcelona is such an international city. A city of the world and one of the things you feel here this morning is that determination, that defiance that we felt in so many other places, not to let terror define this beautiful place. Robin. All right, Terry, thanks so much as we showed the live shot of la ramblas this morning and it's business as usual. Sending a message.

