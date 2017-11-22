Transcript for US Navy aircraft crashes into sea near Japan

rescue crews searching for survivors after that Navy plane crashed on its way to an aircraft carrier in the pacific ocean. This morning, good news at least eight people have been found alive. So let's go right to our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman for the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. Incredibly the Navy is saying that the eight personnel recovered are in good condition. But there's no word about the other three on board that plane which typically ferries supplies and people to carriers. Now, that giant naval exercise between the U.S. And Japan has turned into a very real search and rescue operation. The Japanese Navy is also assisting. Nour, the incident happened 500 miles off of okinawa and is already being investigated according to the Navy. It's the third possibly deadly incident involving the U.S. Seventh fleet in just the past six months, robin. We're thinking of those three still missing. All right, Matt, thank you very much. We are.

