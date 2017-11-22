-
Now Playing: Waves slam into Argentine navy as it searches for missing submarine
-
Now Playing: Navy and Air Force join the search for an Argentine submarine
-
Now Playing: TripAdvisor accused of censoring posts about security concerns
-
Now Playing: Pixar co-founder takes leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy dies at 67
-
Now Playing: How airports, airlines prepare for Thanksgiving travel rush
-
Now Playing: Video shows North Korean defector shot 5 times
-
Now Playing: What to know before traveling for Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Trump breaks silence to defend Roy Moore
-
Now Playing: Sen. Al Franken accuser speaks out about groping allegation
-
Now Playing: US Navy aircraft crashes into sea near Japan
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Peter Billingsley dishes on a deleted scene from 'A Christmas Story'
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks performs 'The Dance' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 90 animal shelters partner up to offer free adoptions over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Benjamin Bratt says his new film 'celebrates this idea that we all come from somewhere'
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks performs 'The Thunder Rolls' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The incredible story of a chef's survival and recovery after tragedy
-
Now Playing: Secrets from the set of your favorite holiday films
-
Now Playing: Meet the 14-year-old New York Times columnist
-
Now Playing: Drew Scott says he's 'so grateful' for 'Dancing With the Stars' run