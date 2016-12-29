Transcript for US to Respond to Alleged Russian Hacking

Today the white house is expected to announce how it will respond to allegations of Russian hacking during the presidential campaign. What will these new punitive measures be and will the Russians retaliate? ABC's David Kerley is on the story from Washington. David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning. Sources are telling us the Obama administration will be public today in announcing retaliation and providing more details on why it is so sure Russia hacked and interfered with the U.S. Election. This morning, sources tell ABC news Russia will soon face punishment for meddling in the U.S. Election. The Obama administration getting ready to announce economic sanctions as early as today. It is now time for Russia to understand enough is enough. Reporter: This public retaliation coming after weeks of debate inside the white house on a response to those cyberattacks leading up to the election. Attacks U.S. Intelligence agencies say were meant to embarrass democratic party leaders including Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump. The president-elect weighing in on the coming sanctions taking the opposite position. I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think the computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole, you know, age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on. We have speed. We have a lot of other things but not the spirit you need. Reporter: Martha Raddatz asked president Obama about the evidence of Russian involvement. Just to be clear, do you believe Vladimir Putin himself authorized the hack. What I can tell you is that the intelligence that I've seen gives me great confidence in their assessment that the Russians carried out this hack. Reporter: Russia's foreign ministry posting a response on its website saying, quote, if Washington actually takes new hostile steps, then it will get a response." Now, this is not the end of the Obama investigation of the hacks themselves. And it is unlikely that this will be the only retaliatory steps that the U.S. Takes against Russia including the possibility, Dan, of covert cyberactions. Well, in terms of covert operations, who or what would we be going after and how? Reporter: There is a wide range. If they know exactly who did these hacks they could go after them directly or go after members of the government, could go after members of some of the oligarchs. There is a vast possibility. The question is do you want to start a cyberwar, something the Obama administration has been very worried about as it's been talking about what action to take against Russia. A lot of fear this could open up a pandopandora's box. More fiery rhetoric from

