Transcript for USA Gymnastics cuts ties with famed coach

Okay, thank you. To the latest in the gymnastics abuse scandal as more testify against Dr. Larry Nassar. Team usa announced it's cutting ties with famed coach Bela karolyi's training center. Reporter: They have denied having any knowledge of complaints about Nassar but several athletes say it was at their camp they were sexually abused. I've been suffering from PTSD for the last 20 years. Reporter: As a steady stream continue to come forward, Larry Nassar in court, just rosema which Aquilina slammed her for writing a six-page letter concerning his mental ability to hear from all the accusers. Spending four or five days listening T them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense and ruining their lives. Reporter: More than 150 women have accused the former doctor for the usa gymnastics team in Michigan state university of sexual abuse, including 2000 olympic bronzer gold medalist Jamie Dantzler. Your days of ma liplation are over. We have a voice now. You are pure evil. Reporter: The prosecutor read this on behalf of Mckayla Maroney who claims U.S. Gymnastics tried to buy her silence. If Michigan state university, usa gymnastics and the olympic committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar's behavior, I never would have been abused by him. Reporter: Word from usa gymnastics cutting ties with the karolyi ranch in Texas, the ranch run by the elected dry coaches Bella and Marta karolyi served as the main location. Calls are now increasing for the msu president to resign after claims that the school was aware of Nassar's abuse for years. Michigan state released a statement apologizing to the victims but also adding any suggestion that the university covered up his conduct was false. The judge says Nassar may not be sentenced until Monday or Tuesday so she can give all the women speaking out the ability to do so. More than 100 women. Still, the sheer number and to think that not only people were aware? People say -- there are allegations out there. We'll see. We will see. Thank you. We get the latest on the flu

