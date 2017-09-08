Vehicle hits 6 soldiers near Paris

More
Authorities are searching for the driver who allegedly struck the soldiers as they were leaving an army barracks in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, according to local authorities.
1:26 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vehicle hits 6 soldiers near Paris

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49109910,"title":"Vehicle hits 6 soldiers near Paris","duration":"1:26","description":"Authorities are searching for the driver who allegedly struck the soldiers as they were leaving an army barracks in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, according to local authorities.","url":"/GMA/video/vehicle-hits-soldiers-paris-49109910","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.