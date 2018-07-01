Transcript for Video captures cruise ship tossed around after sailing through East Coast 'bomb cyclone'

You do? Yeah, I'm old. You're not. We start with the cruise ship nightmare for thousands of passengers. For many people, it's an infuriating and extraordinary story. They were heading home when they sailed right into the fierce winter storm. The so-called "Bomb cyclone." Eva pilgrim is speaking to some passengers who were not sure they would escape. Reporter: On the the way back, that ship sliding with a major winter storm. Many passengers on board say they didn't think they would make it back alive. As a powerful bomb cyclone slammed the east coast with snow and whipping winds, a cruise ship sailed right into its path. I just sat there, holding my children, like, I can't believe I brought my kids here. And thinking that I don't think we're going the make it back. Reporter: The Norwegian breakaway cruise left the ba Bahamas on Tuesday with 4,000 people on board. By Wednesday this is what the passengers were facing. Hurricane-force winds and huge waves, rock the ship. All that water, flooding in. Pouring down the staircase. You never want to be on a cruise ship and the what sir coming on to the boat. Reporter: Water from the pool churning. Spilling out. Towels at the doors. A downpour outside. Black tape put across pictures on the wall, holding them this place. Anything not held down, tossed around. Some guests not feeling safe in their rooms, moving to the ship's atrium. Tear fid. They were all crying. People had lift vests on. I knew, if we had to get the life jackets on and evacuate the ship, there was probably no way we were going to make it. Reporter: Finally, Friday, hours late for arrival, the ship made to it New York. This morning, many of the passengers want answers. I will never understand the fact that they made a choice to take over4,000 people through a storm. Reporter: Nor wij Yan apologizing to guests saying the ship encountered stronger than forecasted weather conditions. Safety of the guests and crew is always our top priority. The ship's captain adjusted the speed and eye tin ray accordingly to maintain the safest possible route, delaying the ship's arrival. That ship is back out at sea. It was scheduled to leave on Friday. It took off yesterday. You have to wonder if the explanation/apology is going the fly with the4,000 people on the ship. Some of those people are talking about trying to get their money back. Makes no sense that the captain would try to plow the ship right THR the storm. Maybe they were not listening

