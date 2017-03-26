Transcript for Video emerges of killing of former Russian lawmaker who was Putin critic

This morning, we're seeing disturbing new images of the murder of a former Russian lawmaker who was a well-known and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin. Jennifer Eccleston covering the the story. Hi, Jennifer. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. The man, an opponent of the Russian president, gunned down in broad daylight, oofr defecting to Ukraine. This, after a recent interview saying, his life was in danger. The newly released surveillance video captures it all. The horrifying suspected atasz nation of former Russian parliament member and Denis voronenkov. Watch as the shooter approaches the man and his body guard. Here, firing a gun. In the footage just made public, watch as the body guard, also wounded, returning fire, fatally wounding the gunman. This was done on main street if front of a very fashionable hotel. Was to tell other people when you go against us, this is what is going to happen to you. Reporter: The Kremlin denies any role in voronenkov's killing. Over the years, from lawyers to journalists, a number of Putin critics have ended up dead. Earlier this week, another Putin critic serely injured in a suspicious fall from his fourth floor apartment in Moscow. As for voronenkov, just last month, saying he accepted his fate. His widow now mourns the loss of her husband. The president of Ukraine denouncing this as an act of state terrorism on the orders of Putin. Ukraine blamed the Russian government for the hit, calling it an act of terrorism. The Kremlin denied it, calling the allegation absurd. Dan and Paula? Jennifer, thank you.

