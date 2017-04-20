Transcript for Video shows airport confrontation with pilot, passenger

We move on to an airport confrontation all caught on tape. A passenger, look at this, getting physical with an American airlines pilot after they deplanned and David Kerley has more on what happened. Good morning, David. Reporter: Amy, another sign of the tension between some passengers and flight crews. This one as you mentioned after a flight, a physical altercation. Walking through the Kansas City airport, watch as a passenger shoves a pilot. It happened last week after a flight from Dallas. You can see the passenger trying to get past the pilot holding a phone then the shove. The pilot tripping backwards over his bag then heading outside where his wife was waiting and police intervened. The passenger identified as Edward foster told police this started when the pilot apparently traveling in the cabin was, quote, taking up too much room on the aircraft and being disrespectful causing foster to follow him outside the secure area in an attempt to take a photo of the pilot's badge with the cell phone. The police report says foster's phone was knocked out of his hand when this happened. This just days after that video of a united airlines passenger being dragged from an aircraft to make room for a crew member on a flight leaving Chicago. In the Kansas City incident although the pilot walked away from the altercation police say he, quote, suffered lacerations to both legs and bruising to his forearm. Now, the suspect was charged with intentionally inflicting injury and will be in court next month. Facing the possibility of a fine and up to six months in jail, guys. All right, David Kerley, thanks so much. Lots of tense moments in airports. People trying to get around. Another tense moment caught on tape in southern California.

