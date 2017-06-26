Video shows extreme turbulence on AirAsia flight

AirAsia said in a statement it is investigating what it called an engine incident that caused turbulence so violent passengers on the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight were asked to pray.
1:38 | 06/26/17

