Transcript for Video shows North Korean defector shot 5 times

Franken. New video showing a north Korean soldier defecting to South Korea. You see him first driving then running for his life as bullets fly. He was hit but made it across the border alive and our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz is in Washington with the story. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. We've talked so much about threats from North Korea's leaders about its missiles and bombs you can forget about the terrible conditions in which the people live. This north Korean soldier was just 24 years old, but it's clear from the video this was a desperate dash to freedom. You see the north Korean military jeep speeding past checkpoints heading towards the border with South Korea. Inside, the soldier bent on defecting as he gets closer to the demilitarized zone north Korean soldiers reacting from their post scrambling towards the vehicle. Once the jeep crashes into a ditch near the line that divides the two nations, he sets out on foot running as the north Korean guards begin shooting, dozens of rounds fired at the defector. Even as he crosses that crucial line to freedom. At some point there the north Korean soldiers see him and see what he's doing and start firing at him. Multiple rounds and hitting him and he still survives enough to crawl to safety to get behind a wall. Reporter: Critically wounded shot five or six times, heat signature from cameras show two south Korean security forces crawling towards the defector to carry him out and evacuate him to a nearby medical center. Here is this man who risked everything that was willing to take bullets to escape the repression, the murderous repression of the Kim Jong-un regime and the north. Reporter: In addition to the bullet wounds he had severe parasitic infections likely from water or food that was contaminated. Doctors describe him as shy and in a bit of shock but say he is doing better, George. Okay. Thank goodness for that. Martha Raddatz, thanks very much. Chilling. Very dramatic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.