Transcript for Video shows passenger jet catch fire in Peru

You know, now to that terrifying moment for passengers for a plane that went up in flames in Peru. David Kerley has the latest on the investigation. Good morning to you, David. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This is incredible video showing the seconds after an emergency fire and at response of firefighters and passengers and we can all learn something from this. Watch this. The Peruvian Boeing 73apparently made that emergency landing and veered off the runway to the right side and burst into flames. You can see the passengers evacuating over the wing, jumping off that wing, the slides deployed and then it appears that the fuel leaking from that right side had gone all the way back and you saw the fire truck come in and start to put that fire out. They were within the scene within a couple of seconds and passengers did move across the runway away from the jet as the firefighters worked. No serious injuries reported according to the airline and, Michael, this is why when you're told to leave your bag behind and get out quickly, you get out quickly. You don't know if that fuel tank is going to explode. Those are some remarkable pictures and shows how to evacuate an aircraft. You're right, glad no one is hurt. Thank you very much.

