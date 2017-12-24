Transcript for 'The View's' Sara Haines welcomes second child, Sandra Grace

??? I'm excited. I have a pavlovian response every time that techo music comes on. We're starting off things with -- An angel gets its wings. And Sara's gt a new baby girl. Somebody who sat in this chair. Sara Haines welcoming in this beautiful bundle of joy. Sandra grace. She's named after Sara's mother. Sara used to present "Pop news" she recently came wac to co-host for a weekend. She had announced her prg Nancy "The view" back in June. The couple's first child is 20 months old. Two babies at once. I have to say. She looks beautiful in that hospital bed. I'm not that brave. I give you super duper Uber kudos for allowing somebody in that room with a camera. Here's a look at our favorite celebrity cards. Kevin hart tushed his Christmas card into a movie poers. He recently welcomed a new baby, kenzrks O. Mark Wahlberg used this shot. No sign of snow. Some guys are mentioning mark's dad body.ink it look amazing. He's still very much in shape. That's all we can say. We want to be appropriate. Steph curry and family put their dogs front and center. And holly Robinson Peete had their family re-create the picture from ten years ago. Jennifer garner. You're going to like this one. Pets on Instagram, sharing books with birdie. With her golden retriever on her lap with the book evils and the shoe maker. Listen to this. Who do you think the boss might be? Can you guess? Fore shadowing? Thank you. The boss. Maybe Santa. She is speaking to the dog like it's her baby. That is cute. That is one chill dog. The dog was falling asleep. Yes. What I'm going to do when my kid stops talking to me. Which may happen soon. No, it's not going to happen. Jennifer was interested in the big audience getting back into it. Birdie was sleepy. Let's roll ahead and talk about food. A sweet ending. Doughnut plant in New York is known for ripple doughnuts. A doughnut in a doughnut in a doughnut. I like the call it the turducken of doughnuts. It's a ginger braed, a manipulate chocolate pudding doughnut, within a red velvet doe not. You have to tell me what you think, rob? You can break it up, too, if you don't like to do it together. Mint chocolate pudding? It's amazing. Is there any way??to get in delivered intravenously? That's no fun. Dan doesn't eat sweets anymore. Before we go. Aquick Christmas salute to amazing people here in New York City. There they are. Some of the people who work at a hospice where I volunteer. They're employed by is visiting nurse service of New York. Their job is extremely challenging. They embody the Christmas spirit every year. Shoutout to Ronny. A great friend. I'm fan of his. He's taught me an enormous amount about life and how to live it. Give me a lesson. Give me a lesson. We have a few more seconds. He's right there every day. The biggest thing that keeps him alive is having great friends in his life. Speaking of great friend, love all of you guys. Merry Christmas. Thank you, everybody, for watching. Merry Christmas. Life, from WCVB TV channel 5,

