Viral Facebook video captures a 4-year-old suffering paralysis from a tick bite

More
A tiny American dog tick was removed from her hair, and the child's condition slowly started to improve.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Viral Facebook video captures a 4-year-old suffering paralysis from a tick bite

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47530739,"title":"Viral Facebook video captures a 4-year-old suffering paralysis from a tick bite","duration":"3:00","description":"A tiny American dog tick was removed from her hair, and the child's condition slowly started to improve.","url":"/GMA/video/viral-facebook-video-captures-year-suffering-paralysis-tick-47530739","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.