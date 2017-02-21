Transcript for VP Pence travels overseas to try to reassure EU allies

Cecilia, overseas, president trump is facing public anger and attacks from the British parliament. As vice president pence tried to reassure America's nato allies, ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran has the latest and joins us this morning from London. Good morning, Terry good morning good morning, robin. Premera has become priority number one for Europeans, not just government leaders trying to figure out the new American regime, it's also that the president dominates conversations over here and sparks protests. So for top U.S. Officials, there's a lot of work to be done. This morning, vice president Mike pence is back in the U.S. After his mission to reassure rattled allies in Europe. Reporter: Across Europe, president trump is stirring controversy and unease. Parliament debating a petition signed by nearly 2 million Britons demanding that Mr. Trump's trip here later this year be downgraded. We should not be inviting him to preach hatred and spread his bigotry, his misogyny and division. Reporter: President trump doesn't back down. Taking to Twitter once again target, Sweden. Tweeting give the public a break. The fake news media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. Not. This after the president's gaffe over the weekend. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden, Sweden, who would believe this. Reporter: Are you nothing happened that night in Sweden. No attacks. Crime rates overall are low and later president trump taking to Twitter explaining his statement was in reference to I story that was broadcast on Fox News concerning immigrants and Sweden. And the whole kerfuffle drew a pointed response from the British prime minister. We must all take responsibility and for very information we spread. Reporter: There is a major substantive issue here and it's the American commitment to Europe, especially defense commitment. President trump called that into question. He's blasted nato's obsolete and scorned the eu and it will take more than words from Mike pence to fix that.

