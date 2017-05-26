New warning of Russian cyber-security firm

More
Top officials from the NSA, FBI and Homeland Security were called to Capitol Hill for an urgent classified meeting to discuss growing concerns about a Russian software company that has broad reach inside the U.S.
3:37 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New warning of Russian cyber-security firm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47656994,"title":"New warning of Russian cyber-security firm ","duration":"3:37","description":"Top officials from the NSA, FBI and Homeland Security were called to Capitol Hill for an urgent classified meeting to discuss growing concerns about a Russian software company that has broad reach inside the U.S.","url":"/GMA/video/warning-russian-cyber-security-firm-47656994","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.