Thank goodness for that. The latest on Harvey Weinstein. He is facing serious new accusations and a blow from the motion picture academy that awarded his films 81 oscars. Amy is here with the story and the academy kicked him out. Only the second time that's happened. That's right. In its 90-year history they've only ousted one other member. For Weinstein it's been a swift and severe fall from grace. Mr. Weinstein. Reporter: Investigating new allegations of rape against Harvey Weinstein, British actress lysette Anthony telling police Weinstein attacked her in her home in the late '80s describing it as revolting. This morning another woman came forward. Paula told ABC news Weinstein exposed himself to her in his hotel room when she was an intern on his very first film in 1980. When I walked in, he closed the door and had a small hand towel around his waist. When I handed him the folder, he dropped the towel. When I got out the door, I was shaking and I was pretty upset. I'd like to thank some of the people along the way who had faith in me. Reporter: Kate winslet who won an Oscar for "The reader" telling the "L.A. Times" he was such a bully and so nasty she purposely left him out of her acceptance speech even though she was told she must include him. She said "The fact that I'm never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein for as long as I live is one of the necessary things that's ever happened. This morning the academy announcing Weinstein has been thrown out of the organization after an emergency meeting telling ABC the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexual predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. This isn't just another member of the academy. He's been very successful at the oscars. His flips are for a period of time were continually nominated for best picture oscars. Reporter: Weinstein only the second person ever to be kicked out. The own LE other car mine ka re read. Even Roman Polanski who admitted to having sex with a 123-year-old, Mel Gibson who came under fire after a drunken anti-semitic rant to police and Bill Cosby who was denied years of allegations drugging women all allowed to remain members. A comedian facing backlash after making some jokes about the producer at a Hollywood gala on Friday. Here in L.A. It's so beautiful Harvey Weinstein is already asks up to his hotel to give him a massage. Reporter: Weinstein whistle-blower rose Mcgowan slamming James corden tweeting, hearing the audience's vial roars and laugh show exactly what kind of Hollywood you are. Corden apologized tweeting to be clear sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behavior but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. In a written statement attorneys for Harvey Weinstein say any allegation of nonconsensual sex is vigorously denied. Meanwhile, rose Mcgowan's former co-star Alyssa Milano tweeted Sunday asking women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted write me too. Debra messing tweeting me too and that is blowing up on social media? We're here with Larry Hackett. Only the second time the academy has done something like this. Really a no-brainer. They needed to get in front of it. It's exploding. More women are coming forward. Issues about criminal behavior. So they had to do that. Remember also, the academy had been under attack about oscars so white and lack of women representing them so they needed to get in front of this one and it was a really easy one. You say it's exploded in more ways. Who knew what when? It's going to go on in Hollywood and I think there will be a lot of people coming forward and asking in the press and among the support staff, among publicists who knew what when and it's going to be a very difficult time going forward about -- when you see the extent and think stories going back to 1980 this is almost 40 years of this behavior if producers or people that worked with him sending those people up to his room. The scale is amazing but the casting couch is nothing new. When people think of Hollywood he think it's an industry organized like the airline industry. It's not. It's a constantly recombining group offreelancers doing projects. There is no hr department to complain to. There are no rules. No osha that takes care of workplace safety really so you have people going out and every time it's a new process and it's, you know, like a feudal system and that's what goes on. Do you think Hollywood will change after this? I know a lot of people are saying is this like gun control. Will there be a lot of talk and it will go away. It feels like it's going to change. I feel like there's going to be people looking at the behavior. Anybody who engages in anything remotely like Harvey and set a high bar fortunately -- Women will feel empowered. Women will feel empowered. Already seeing that fallout with others in the industry. Absolutely. And I think it's going to continue to happen. This one does feel real. We may feel empowered whether social media. They're being listened to and the media is keyed up for this. It will start to get cleaned up. The fact of the matter it is so futile it will be hard to go away entirely. Hopefully this time, this time will be different.

