Transcript for Wells Fargo kicks off its annual holiday food drive live on 'GMA'

As part of our "Gma's" giving Tuesday, our sponsor Wells Fargo is here to kick off their holiday food drive and we have started a food drive in a big way with donations from wonderful members of our audience. You can see, three out of four Americans by the way throw out nonperishable food items. Instead of tossing them wells Fargo made it easy to donate. These donation bins can be found in all 5900 Wells Fargo branches and mobile food banks just like this one in 17 cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles. You can donate at these thing, nonperishable food items starting today through December 30th and we'll be giving updates throughout the holiday season. What a beautiful way to start this giving Tuesday. Keep them coming, guys. Michael, we'll head up to you.

