Whale surprises boaters off the coast of New Jersey

More
A massive humpback whale breaches the water just feet from a boat, the moment caught on camera.
1:40 | 06/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whale surprises boaters off the coast of New Jersey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48253354,"title":"Whale surprises boaters off the coast of New Jersey","duration":"1:40","description":"A massive humpback whale breaches the water just feet from a boat, the moment caught on camera.","url":"/GMA/video/whale-surprises-boaters-off-coast-jersey-48253354","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.