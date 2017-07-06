Transcript for White House braces for James Comey's testimony

Let's bring in John avlon editor of "The daily beast" and Sara Fagen. Let's begin with this Comey hearing tomorrow. The other hearing today shaping up to be a real watershed moment for the trump administration and as our poll shows starting out in a deep hole. The poll is stark. The vast majority of the American people don't trust trump on this issue. They don't think he was acting in the American people's interest. And that -- what's disturbing when you dig into it, though, there's still a stubborn partisan divide. Republicans are more likely to trust Donald Trump. Independents, Democrat, modera moderates, liberal, skeptical. Overa overall there's no spinning your way out. President trump wished Comey luck. Not sure how sincere that was. What's your take on the stakes and what the president and his team have to do to counter it. No way for Donald Trump to win tomorrow. It will be a bad press day no matter what. Will they make it worse? They would be well advised to say they're going to let the investigation play out and they're confident in the final analyst analysis there will be no cooperation between the trump campaign and Russia and say nothing else. The question, Sara, is can they keep the president off Twitter during the hearing? Yeah, I think it's going to be critical for the president to stay off Twitter. I don't know that he'll do it but not only for the pr factor here which is a big part of what tomorrow is going to be about is how does the press around this play out. But potentially legally for the president. The more the president weighs in on this investigation and comments about what did or didn't happen or who said what to whom, he puts himself in a potentially legal position that's really troubling for him and his white house. John, on this new report about Eric Trump and his charity there could be legal problems for the charity as well. Sure, no, this is very troubling. I mean raising money for St. Jude's is honorable but if you're all of a sudden effectively giving kickbacks, expenses going to trump properties that's problematic and part of a pattern of self-dealing. Even during the campaign the campaign ended up paying money to trump properties. So this may not have been intentional but if that was the effect it's very hard to explain. Okay, John avlon. Go ahead, Sara. I was going to say I think the problem for a story like this in the context of the Comey investigation is that somebody who bills a charity excessively if that's what happened is more likely to have fired somebody to protect themselves. These things work to the disadvantage of Donald Trump. They all come together, Sara Fagen, John avlon, thanks very much.

