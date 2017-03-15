Transcript for White House claims release of Trump's purported tax document is illegal

my tax returns @ nbcnews. Let's talk about the legal implications. The white house is saying this is against the law. Is that the case? Probably not. There is a specific law on the books that makes it a felony to release without authorization tax returns or tax related return information, but that's typically viewed as applying to irs agents or the government. Furthermore there's specifically a supreme court case out that addressed the question of the media getting information illegally obtained. Can they publish it and the answer according to the supreme court was yes. I mean, if the media can't report on the president's tax returns then what does the first amendment mean? So, I think that there's almost no question that Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, David cay Johnston are all on sound ground. In recent years all the presidents have made their tax returns public. They brought them forth. But when you look at the documents that we have -- that have been released, there's nothing illegal. It doesn't seem within those returns -- Absolutely. This is actually a good return for Donald Trump. I mean, the only thing controversial as you just heard there this idea of the alternative minimum tax meaning if Donald Trump supports the idea of getting rid of the alternative minimum tax it shows you how little tax someone like him would have had to pay. Because that was the biggest chunk of tax he paid in 2005. You get rid of that alternative minimum tax and he's paying almost nothing in taxes, so, as a matter of policy, that is the biggest danger in this sort of information becoming public, but, again, I don't expect that the trump administration will do anything about it I don't think they'll take legal action. They didn't take legal action against politico and "New York Times" for more damaging information. Dan abrams,hank you. We move on to the battle over health care. President trump pushing hard as

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.