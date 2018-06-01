Transcript for White House continues to reel after Wolff's tell-all book, 'Fire and Fury' is published early

Erielle, thank you very much. Politics now and that bombshell book fire phi which paints a deeply unflattering portrait of the white house flying off the shelves. Certainly is. Democrats crying foul as news breaks that the FBI is now looking into the Clinton administration and that senior Republican senators are also asking the justice department to criminally investigate the man behind that infamous dossier about trump's alleged ties to Russia and David Wright is at the white house. Reporter: This new book is the talk of the town here in Washington and not in a good way for this white house. It's another big distraction from an administration that already seemed to struggle to stay focused. Already this book is number one on the Amazon best-seller list. This morning, "Fire and fury" isn't just the title of the capitol's newest best-seller creating long lines at book stores. I heard it pissed the president off. Reporter: That phrase neatly describes the reaction the book inspired here at the white house. It's completely tabloid gossip full of false and fraudulent claims. Reporter: The president and his team are expressing outrage at the book's depiction of an administration adrift. Ripe with in-fighting and constantly on the verge of chaos. Overnight the president tweeted, Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really bore and untruthful book. Some senior cabinet officials including the secretary of defense are politely dodging all questions. Others like the secretary of state offer carefully worded rebuttals of the book's bleak depiction of the president. I've never questioned his mental fitness. I have no reason to. They all say he is like a child. Reporter: But on Friday's "Today" show Michael Wolff insisted all of his inner circle have little respect for the man they serve regardless of what they may say publicly. My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked on Earth at this point. Meanwhile, the trump justice department is now launching a new investigation into the Clinton foundation and whether some donors expected political favors back when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. The Clinton team's response, let's call this what it is, a sham. Is a philanthropy that does life-changing work which Republicans have tried to turn into a political football. It's disgraceful and should be concerning to all Americans. The president is at camp David trying to focus on his legislative agenda and the upcoming midterm elections. It is an extremely cold weekend to be spending at camp David. The president is there with Republican leaders as well as top members of his cabinet. However, some noteworthy exceptions. Not on the invitation list attorney general Jeff sessions. Dan and Paula. Interesting omission. David Wright, thanks for your reporting and want to bring in cokie Roberts in D.C. For us this morning. Good morning to you, cokie. Good morning. Luckily inside unlike poor David. We wouldn't put you outside. Regarding the Clinton foundation, the Democrats say this is just the trump administration attempting to shift the focus. Is that the case or do you think there's legitimately something there? Well, obviously Donald Trump has said in an interview with "The New York Times" he can do anything he wants with the justice department. And the justice department is really just getting whipped -- whiplash from both sides, so the FBI is re-opened or apparently reupped an investigation into the Clinton foundation and that investigation was legitimate. It was a question of whether there was pay for play of people donating to the foundation for favors from the state department, but whether that is -- whether they've learned anything new is the real question there, why would it continue now when they've already been investigating it for a good long time. So there is certainly at least a whiff of politics here. Well, in the same vein, Democrats are up in arms over the fact that trump's allies in congress, senior congressional Republicans are calling for a criminal investigation into Christopher Steele who is the author of that infamous dossier looking into trump's alleged ties to Russia. Republican senators say they believe Steele may have lied. Do you think this one is politically motivated or is there possib there there? There might be there there in that he might have said something that was not correct, but clearly this is something where the Republicans in congress have been pressured to do something about this Russian probe and what they've decided to do is go after the people who have revealed it as opposed to going after the probe itself -- after the Russians themselves, so it is -- or the trump administration, which, of course, is accused by Democrats of colluding with the Russians. So it is very, very political at the moment in terms of what people are asking the justice department to do. And trying to maintain its Independence as an important federal agency is going to be very tough for this justice department in this administration. These are interesting time, cokie Roberts, we always appreciate your analysis on a Saturday morning and we will never send you outside so thank you. Never. Thank you. Never. Never. I promise.

