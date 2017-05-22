Now Playing: Trump to slash State Department budget by 28 percent

Now Playing: Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney 'getting the money together to build the wall'

Now Playing: The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay opens up about her journey to find love

Now Playing: Meet the thriving dolphins who were rescued following Hurricane Katrina

Now Playing: Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'Baywatch'

Now Playing: Inside the first-ever live 360 video of a shark dive

Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics releases new juice recommendations

Now Playing: Michael Keaton awarded honorary doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University

Now Playing: Celine Dion, Drake headline the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Now Playing: Sea lion grabs girl off dock

Now Playing: Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad

Now Playing: Billy Bush speaks out about 'Access Hollywood' video

Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' premiere sneak peek

Now Playing: Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Now Playing: FBI investigates Maryland college stabbing as hate-based

Now Playing: White House focuses on foreign trip, budget proposal

Now Playing: Trump to cut entitlements in budget proposal

Now Playing: Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president

Now Playing: Trump delivers message of unity to Muslim leaders