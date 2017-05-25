White House reacts to CBO score of health care bill

More
ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the Trump administration's reply to the new report that says millions of Americans would lose health insurance under the GOP bill and what is ahead for Trump on his first foreign trip as president.
2:17 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House reacts to CBO score of health care bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47630930,"title":"White House reacts to CBO score of health care bill","duration":"2:17","description":"ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the Trump administration's reply to the new report that says millions of Americans would lose health insurance under the GOP bill and what is ahead for Trump on his first foreign trip as president. ","url":"/GMA/video/white-house-reacts-cbo-score-health-care-bill-47630930","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.