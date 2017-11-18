Transcript for White House reacts to Franken and Moore scandals

The latest on the sexual misconduct allegations rocking American politics. Democrat Al Franken under fire as you may know for this picture. Meanwhile the wife of Roy Moore speaking out. And the president is also facing some pretty tough questions after criticizing Franken, a Democrat yet remaining largely silent on Moore who is a Republican. ABC's David Wright is at the white house for us this morning. David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Dan, the white house is being accused of a double standard. The president has been reluctant to criticize Republican Roy Moore. But he did not hesitate to call out Democrat Al Franken. Ever since this devastating 2006 photo of Al Franken hit the news the senator has been keeping a low profile. President trump among the many who have expressed outrage tweeting, the Al Frankenstein picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures two, three, four, five and six while she sleeps and to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. That tough stance against a Democrat inevitably has renewed questions about the president's own alleged past actions. More than a dozen women have accused trump of sexual misconduct and there are his own words caught on camera years ago by "Access Hollywood." I'm automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them. It's a magnet. I don't even wait. When you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the . You can do anything. Look, I think this was covered pretty extensively during the campaign. We addressed it then. The American people I think spoke very loud and clear had they alecked the president. How is this different? I think in one case specifically senator Franken has admitting wrongdoing and the president hasn't. That's a clear distinction. Reporter: The white house clearly struggling to calibrate its message on this issue. Republican senate candidate Roy Moore is also facing tough allegations. Look, the president believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously. Reporter: But whenever the president is asked directly about it -- Should Roy Moore resign, Mr. President? Do you believe his accusers? He ignores the question. Should judge Moore withdraw Mr. President? Reporter: Meanwhile, there are also new developments overnight with the Russia probe. Senate investigators had accused Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, of being a less than forthcoming in producing pertinent documents. Overnight his lawyer responded insisting they're being fully cooperative and accusing the senate investigators of turning this into a medial event. Dan and Paula. All right, David Wright from the house. There are new developments in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.