Transcript for White House wavers on 'red line' for Syria

George, we get more on the U.S. Response to Syria. The trump administration seeming to draw a new line Monday committing to more intervention but then immediately walking that back. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tried to get clarity and joins us now with more. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning to you. Initially the white house seemed to suggest that barrel bomb, a weapon regularly used by the Assad regime against its own people might be a new red line. But then an almost immediate about-face. After launching 59 missiles in response to that deadly chemical attack the white house is back-pedaling on how far it is will to go to in Syria. At first Sean spicer seeming to shift the so-called red line saying it's not just the use of chemical weapons that would prompt the United States to take military action. Is the red line just to clarify, the red line for this white house chemical warfare, is conventional warfare enough to get the president to go further there than this white house has gone before? The answer is is that if you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb in to innocent people, I think you can -- you will see a response from this president. That is unacceptable. Reporter: But bashar Al Assad has frequently used barrel bombs against his own people. Human rights group say nearly 13,000 last year alone. Far more than any chemical weapon attacks. An American attack in response to Syrian barrel bombs would mark a significant shift in U.S. Policy. But just hours later, an about-face. The white house walking back spicer's comment, a spokesman telling ab news nothing has changed in our posture. The president retains the option to act in Syria against the Assad regime whenever it is in the national interest. So, this is not the only mixed signal coming out of this white house right now. Key members of the trump administration seem divided on whether Assad should stay or go. I asked secretary Sean spicer yesterday how far president trump is will to go to so Assad out of power. He said you can't imagine a peaceful Syria with Assad in charge.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.