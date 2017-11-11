Transcript for Ex-wife of Texas church shooter speaks out about their abusive marriage

We are getting new insight this morning into the life of the Texas church shooter, Devin Kelley. His ex-wife opening up about what she says was a marriage filled with abuse and threats. Ron is here with more. Good morning to you, by the way, Sara and Dan, good morning, everyone. Devin Kelley married to Tessa Brennaman in 2011 and the couple lived in New Mexico where he was stationed at an air force base. She is revealing what she says life was like during their tumultuous marriage, a life filled with threats and violence. He had a lot of demons or hatred inside him. Reporter: For the first time the ex-wife of the gunman that killed 26 people at that Texas church is speaking out. In promotional clips for an interview airing on "Inside edition" Devin Kelley's first wife, 25-year-old Tessa Brennaman saying he threatened to her and her whole family describing one violent encounter over a speeding ticket in grave detail. He had a gun in his holster right here and he took that gun out and he put it to my temple and he told me do you want to die, do you want to die? Reporter: Kelley pleading guilty in 2012 to domestic violence. Hitting choking and kicking Tessa and admitted fracturing the skull of her toddler son and Kelley served a one-year sentence in a military prison followed by a bad conduct discharge from the service. The couple divorcing in 2012. The air force admits it did not report the charge to the FBI's database. That allowed Kelley to buy that firearm used in the church shootings. Last Sunday Kelley left a gas station, crossed the street and opened fire on people outside and inside the Sutherland springs church. A local resident used hi own rifle to engage the shooter who then fled the church. The lone hero chasing after him. This attack the deadliest in Texas history. And in that interview, Brennaman says that throughout their 18-month marriage with Devin Kelley she lived in what she describes as constant fear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.