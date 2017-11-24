Transcript for Wild turkeys take over neighborhoods

Here's a story for you back on this Black Friday as many enjoy those Turkey day leftovers we have quite the Turkey's revenge tale and Nick watt joins us from L.A. With the story. Hey there, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Well, listen, we just ate around 50 million Turkeys between us are their wild cousins wreaking revenge? We're getting reports of wild Turkeys stopping traffic and even attacking a mailman. This story might make me believe in karma. They're strutting all over the fairway, trotting through town, squatting in the suburbs. They're just in everybody's yard and just everywhere. We're in Turkey country. Reporter: They scratch, they poop a lot. Roost in roofs and occasionally take flight. To have a Turkey flying at you, like a 30-pound bird, you know, it's kind of scary. Reporter: What is going on? Well, apparently the feathered felons came down from the hills during that long California drought looking for food. And stayed. But this isn't just a California problem. Bridgewater, mass, a kind called Bob Smith filmed himself being attacked. A gang of them chased a local police cruiser but the cops claim the law is on the Turkey's side tweeting, state law doesn't allow the police to remove them. One solution, get a dog. Now, part of the problem is that Turkeys are attracted to shiny thing, car, patio doors and love to peck and scratch, frankly, I don't see a solution here. Turkeyageddon is only going to get worse. Turkeyageddon, revenge of the Turkeys. Thanks for your reporting and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.