Transcript for Wildfires burn through the Plains, South

Across the plains they are facing devastating wildfires. The largest ever in Kansas as dozens tear through the region. ABC's Phillip Mena is in Oklahoma with the latest. Good morning, Phillip. Reporter: George, good morning. This is one of the many homes evacuated before the fires swept through here. Only a few recognizable items left. A water heater, there's the washer/dryer. It is just a haunting reminder of the devastation brought on by these wildfires. This morning, nearly three dozen wildfires raging in the U.S. From the southern plains down to Florida, more than a million acres scorched. Thousands forced to evacuate. It's never been this bad before. Reporter: As authorities work to keep people out of harm's way. So I got a semi truck blocking -- Saving a stranded trucker. The largest fire in the state's history creating thick smoke that made it impossible to see down interstate 70. Similar scenes playing out in Oklahoma. Whipping winds and when the fire jumped across this highway it's impossible for a big rig to turn around quickly and the driver of this 18-wheeler had no choice but to abandon his truck just in time too because this is all that's left. Near Naples, parts of I-75 shut down as a wall of smoke and flames threatened drivers. The flames are super close to the interstate. Reporter: 7500 acres already burned there. The rash of fires across the U.S. Being blamed for six deaths. Four in Texas alone. Some good news here. The humidity has gone up and it's expected to rain here this weekend so hopefully that will help get these wildfires under control. George. That should help. Phillip, thanks very much.

