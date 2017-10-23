Transcript for Wildfires spread as conditions worsen in California

First we want to get to that critical fire danger happening in southern California. Triple-digit heat and gusty wi winds putting millions on edge as so many in that state are recovering from those record-breaking wildfires. Ten are burning at this hour so let's head straight to rob Marciano who has been tracking it all. Good morning. On the heels of those northern California fire, this one is going to be focused across southern California and this, these warnings and advisories have been expanded in aerial extent and have been extended now to make this a three-day event. The fire starting overnight just the beginning. This morning L.A. Firefighters rushing to put out a fast-moving brush fire in the mountains north of Los Angeles. There was a series of four or five small explosions and a big one and that's when everything lit on fire. Reporter: This blaze was put out but temperatures will rise to reach triple digits. As Santa Ana wins crank up. California towns from San Diego to San Bernardino bracing for prime wildfire conditions. In San Diego county, 150 acres burning over the weekend. A brigade of aircraft attacking that fire. We're hitting this thing hard from the ground and air and crews are making great progress but we'll recautiously optimistic. The winds have been a factor out here. Black smoke pouring into the sky over napa valley Sunday. Nearly 30 acres burning there with small fires breaking out across the state. Usually we have three people on the engine. We now have four. Everything is increased for these fires. Reporter: Fires quickly spreading earlier this month leading to the staggering death toll of 42. The deadliest string of fires in the state's history. 7,000 homes and structures lost. Certainly don't want a repeat so firefighters on standby at the ready across southern California. Here come your Santa Anas. Those winds come up and over the mountains and compress and heat up and dry out and they'll be gusty not only today and tonight but peaking tomorrow night, humidity levels 5% to 10%, dangerous stuff and the heat is what makes it different. Triple-digit heat and second time we've seen it this late in October so staggering for today and tomorrow we'll watch closely. Back over to you.

