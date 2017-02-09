Transcript for Wildfires spur evacuations around Burbank, California

We move to the break news out of California. Wildfires threatening homes in Burbank, a heavily populated part of Los Angeles. Residents were forced to evacuate in the dead of night and ABC's Jim Avila is on the scene. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. The southern California heat wave lighting up the hillsides paying for a while and sleepless night. Overnight, mandatory evacuations ordered as a wildfire rages out of control racing toward hundreds of homes north of los Angeles. The blaze in Burbank growing to 2,000 acres, huge flames burning on hilltops. 260 firefighters tackling hot spots from the streets and in the air. We have an abundance of firefighters here on scene that will remain here overnight and over the next several days. Evacuations ordered by the Burbank fire department. Reporter: At least 200 hopes evacuated. Residents packing up belongings and preparing for the worst. When you see how far it is because you know how fast, all it takes is a little bit of wind and that's it. Nothing to fool around with. If you're familiar with fire and wind it's a lousy combination. Reporter: Officials saying wind and dry conditions fueled the flames. The record-breaking heat in California not helping. All traffic on the 210 freeway shut down as the fire intensified spreading across the highway. It's actually really scary because we've never had a fire this close to us. Reporter: The high temperatures expected to continue today. Back in the triple digits. Firefighters hoping the wind stays down so they can get control of this blaze.

