Transcript for Prince William, Princess Kate to compete in rowing race in Germany

It is a day for -- it is day four of the Royals tour, the queen's 91st birthday and Kate making headlines for this look because we got to talk about her clothes. Red off the shoulder Alexander Mcqueen dress but they'll go head-to-head on the river. The last time they faced off in 2011 will came in first so we are sure Kate is ready for the royal rematch and my money is on Kate. Yeah, they're very competitive. Very sweet. You know that sticks with you from 2011. Oh, yeah. Next up we have the exclusive first look at former one direction star Louis Tomlinson's video. The brand-new single called "Back to you." Take a look. ??? I love it, I hate it and I can't take it ??? ??? but I keep on coming back ??? Features vocals from digital farm animals. See the full length video online this Friday. In honor of Iggy and this dog loving bunch we have, I have one that's special. Inching closer to the end of the week. One pup is tuckered out shopping. Samson rests at a bed, bath & beyond. When you take your dog to new York everywhere, snuck away and settled in. Why not. Know one can expect you to hang in for the whole shopping trip. I played like that in Ike ka. I get it. Iggy is not impressed. Iggy is like give me a cuter pup. Sorry, igs, next time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.