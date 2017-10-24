Transcript for Wind, reported tornadoes slam the Carolinas

We want to get to severe storms tearing through the southeast. Several reported tornadoes flipping small planes. ABC's gio Benitez is there on the scene at the airport in Hickory, North Carolina. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. We're talking about seven reported tornadoes across the Carolinas and just take a look behind me. Look at this unbelievable damage here at the airport. You see that plane. You see that hangar and this is just some of the destruction here. Torrential rains and damaging wind taking aim at the Carolinas. There it is. Reporter: In North Carolina at Hickory's regional airport, cars flipped on top of one another after a reported tornado touched down. This airport hangar ripped apart. Winds picking up and tossing private planes. It flipped that hangar over the hangar that's still standing. Reporter: The roof ripped off the post office in lawndale. Trees crashing down onto homes. All I heard was stuff hitting the back of the building. Reporter: Many roads impassable. Umbrellas not holding up, cars barely able to navigate the streets of Asheville. In Spartanburg, sblg secretary of state -- This is my truck. Reporter: Another reported tornado knocking this tractor trailer to its side leaving roads filled with debris and power lines scattered. That is crazy. ?? Reporter: Trees snapped like toothpicks. The roof torn off this industrial complex igniting a fire. And while thousands are still without power across the southeast there are no reported injuries or deaths. That's the good news, George. Thank goodness for that. Thanks very much. To ginger. That severe weather heading north. Now folks from Maryland up through Vermont have the potential for that. Also flash flooding which is something you saw in Boone, North Carolina. What can happen with these type of storms especially as the cold front moves through the northeast and mid-atlantic so from Philadelphia to New York City going to be a wet day up through new England. This is all through 5:00, even 11:00 P.M., rain and storms happening. Some of the winds could be in excess of 60 miles per hour that will take down power lines and trees and you could see a quick lit spinup as far as a tornado anywhere in yelchin. Not only the flooding but the tornadoes and damaging wind threat and then a lot of wind and then the heat in the west. I have so much more to talk about, robin. Which I'll come back with in moments. The latest out of Washington.

