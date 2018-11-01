Transcript for Winter storm threatens snow, ice from the Dakotas to Maine

Get in to try to help rescue. To ginger now and that winter storm is causing all kind of devastation on the move, right? Right. As that energy heads east it's now hitting cold air and this is what it's doing to interstate 70 in Colorado. This is silver thorn or near silver thorn. People slipping and sliding and unfortunately I think we'll see more of that. Then on the southern end of it, this is just west Texas where the gusts were close to 70 miles per hour. This is a far stretching storm. A lot of states are involved here in the winter storm alerts and actually if I can have max, there we go, click ahead for me. From Houston to Dallas, Oklahoma City, Chicago has a winter storm advisory and then you start to get into the northeast because this thing will keep tracking to the east and watch as it times out. It's really Friday into Saturday where I'm concerned about not just snow but ice and I'm talking the type of ice that you slip and slide like a rink all over. Look how all that pink stretches from Maine back to Memphis. This is going to be a big one going into our weekend.

