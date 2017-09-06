-
Now Playing: Dangers of Texting and Walking on the Rise: New Study
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift returns to streaming services as Katy Perry drops new album
-
Now Playing: Ali Wentworth dishes on new season of 'Nightcap'
-
Now Playing: The Chainsmokers sing 'Young' in Central Park
-
Now Playing: The Chainsmokers perform 'Paris' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Amanda Bynes speaks publicly for 1st time in 4 years
-
Now Playing: The Chainsmokers talk chart toppers and debut album
-
Now Playing: Woman falls through cellar door while texting
-
Now Playing: Cavaliers try to stay in the 2017 NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Manning explains why she leaked secret military documents
-
Now Playing: Jurors hear Cosby's side of alleged sexual assault for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Federal prosecutors suggest Reality Winner harbored dark thoughts
-
Now Playing: Could Trump face an obstruction of justice charge?
-
Now Playing: Theresa May loses conservative seats in UK election
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski calls Comey 'the deep state in Washington'
-
Now Playing: Comey's testimony leaves questions unanswered
-
Now Playing: Comey accuses Trump of lying about him, FBI
-
Now Playing: Will Arnett 'called a lot of favors in' for celeb judges on 'Gong Show'
-
Now Playing: Billboard releases the top summer songs since 1958
-
Now Playing: Chef Roy Yamaguchi prepares Hawaiian recipes