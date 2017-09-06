Woman falls through cellar door while texting

More
A woman in New Jersey was caught on video falling at least six-feet through an open cellar door while texting and walking.
0:25 | 06/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman falls through cellar door while texting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47934830,"title":"Woman falls through cellar door while texting","duration":"0:25","description":"A woman in New Jersey was caught on video falling at least six-feet through an open cellar door while texting and walking.","url":"/GMA/video/woman-falls-cellar-door-texting-47934830","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.