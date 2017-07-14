Transcript for Woman killed by jet-engine blast at popular tourist site

We are back now with new details about that tragic accident at a popular tourist site. A woman killed on the beach in St. Maarten's watching a jet take off from an airport that was just steps away. ABC's gio Benitez is here with more on how it happened. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Good morning. So many people watch these jets take off. Close enough to feel the incredible power of that engine. This woman was doing just that. Visiting St. Maarten's with her husband when it went terribly wrong. The caribbean hot spot of St. Maarten's may be just as well known for its airport as its beautiful beaches. We're ready to do it, baby. Reporter: Tourist after tourist waiting at the end of the runway to feel that blast from massive jet engines as the planes take off. Hey, free dermabrasion. Reporter: But that cost a 57-year-old her life. The New Zealand tourist holding on on Wednesday just like so many others have done but when the plane's engines fired she lost her grip and was thrown into a concrete retaining wall. The impact killing her. The danger seen in this video from 2012. The jet blast tossing this woman like a rag doll into the concrete barrier. She was injured but survived. There are safe ways to spot the planes in the area. There's two bars adjacent. There is a very large beach. I think sometimes it's a situation where some people might not be aware of the power that the engines might have. Reporter: That power massive. The force created by a 737's engine stronger than winds of a category 5 hurricane. Just listen to that deafening sound. But even with large signs warning of the dangers, so many attempt it anyway. Officials there say this is the first death but to their knowledge there have been a number of injuries over the years. Just unbelievable video. This morning officials in St. Maarten's insist they do not encourage this activity. They say the family of the woman who died said they saw those warning signs. They're figuring out what to do next. That road is the only way to get home. Can they do something about the concrete wall at least that they're being thrown into. That does not look like fun. Hopefully people stop doing it. "Snl" scoring huge Emmy

