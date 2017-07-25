Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death

More
Angelika Graswald, 37, was accused of killing her fiance, Vincent Viafore, 46, during an April 2015 kayaking trip on the Hudson River in New York state.
6:43 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48831735,"title":"Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death","duration":"6:43","description":"Angelika Graswald, 37, was accused of killing her fiance, Vincent Viafore, 46, during an April 2015 kayaking trip on the Hudson River in New York state.","url":"/GMA/video/woman-pleads-guilty-fiances-kayak-death-48831735","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.