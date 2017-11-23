Transcript for Woman reveals alleged relationship with Rep. Joe Barton

President trump, this is his first Thanksgiving in office. He'll be at mar-a-lago in Florida with his family. Meanwhile, though, back in Washington, more members of congress facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is on the north lawn with the latest. Cecilia, good morning. Let's start with the Republican congressman Joe Barton. Yesterday he apologized for a lewd picture of him that was circulating online and then overnight he was accused of threatening a woman with whom he shared sexually explicit materials. Tell us about that. Reporter: Yeah, Dan, well, frankly this is so lewd we can't even show it to our viewers. Important, though, to point out both sides in this is a this was a consensual relationship, "The Washington post" is reporting that they've reviewed recordings that show the Texas congressman telling this woman that he would report her to capitol police after he says she threatened to make these photos and their exchanges publ. A statement we received from Joe Barton says, when I ended that relationship she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation. As the transcript reflects I offered to take the matter to capitol police and they will investigate. Barton's office says he has no plans to resign. There's news on two other members. Senator Al Franken and representative John Conyers, both Democrats. What's the latest there. Reporter: It has been quite a week on this front. In Franken's case two more women have come forward to accuse him of wrongdoing bringing the total number of misconduct allegation that's now faces to four. The latest two tell "Huffington post" that he grabbed their backsides in two separate incidents. Franking tells "The Huffington post" it is difficult to respond to anonymous accusations and doesn't remember the incidents in question. Conyers, a third woman has accused him of wrongdoing and tells "The Washington post" he verbally abused him and once went to his office where he was in his underwear. Dan, a lawyer for Conyers denies these allegations. Finally let's talk about the president. He is as we said spending Thanksgiving at mar-a-lago. His staff is insisting this is a working vacation. Reporter: Yeah, and they are very concerned about the perception that he's not working. After aides told a group of reporters traveling with him that it would be low key yesterday they said it would be low key and quickly changed that and aides wanted it known it would be low key for reporters but the president would be making phone calls and spent five hours at the golf course yesterday. Today he has one thing on his public schedule. He's making a call to thank the military and also tweeting with one tweet that just said make America great again so that's the message this Thanksgiving and also said happy Thanksgiving. Cecilia Vega at the white house this morning. Cecilia, thank you.

