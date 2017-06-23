Transcript for 'Wonder Woman' set to break new record for film directed by a woman

Time now for "Pop news." We got "Wonder woman" soaring at the box office. Now set to become the top grossing live action film directed by a woman. Directed by Patty Jenkins she passed the 600 million mark and is projected to surpass "Mamma Mia's" current record sometime today. This is on the heels of the official announcement that Jenkins is developing a sequel. I love this film. Oh, my. I haven't -- Oh, you haven't -- guys -- David -- handshake. Going to be fun. It's fitting it's called "Wonder woman" so next up it's a girl power morning with Katy Perry having a third song certified diamond by riaa making her the first performer to ever achieve that honor. The historic accomplish many was brought on by "Roar" joining "Dark horse" and "Firework" and first to go gold platinum and triple diamond. This gets confusing a whole different currency but fun fact, only 14 songs have ever gone diamond including Bruno Mars "Uptown funk" and lady gaga's "Poker face" so big congratulations to Katy. I don't speak music. All those terms. I know it's a big deal but what, platinum sinal, double. Finally, my favorite thing of all and I know robin is feeling the same. It's take your dog to work day celebrating this. Where is my dog? Come on. I can't miss a moment with this little one. Our good friend Ellie. She's our producer's 2-year-old malshi oo. A mix of Maltese. Did you see Jesse's? Yes. The dog's not -- He's got a big dog. Maltes poodle and shih tzu. Take your dog to day work and the mohawk Hudson -- trying to make this a more widespread day of observance. $10 to the society. Do you want to hold? Puppy t-shirt from "Gma." We are always pimp our babies and our dogs. So sweet. How are you? So sweet. Your dog is now a jack Russell too. Kj was. We did a rescue, tibetan shepherd -- S that a lot. Traveling to Atlanta with us today so you'll be smelling -- Does he have the papillon ears? I love that. My parents have -- David, you look good with a dog. Big decisions. Always rescue. I know. Always rescue. Thank you, Sara. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.