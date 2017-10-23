Woman speaks out about falling for Charles Manson at 14

Dianne Lake, the youngest member of the so-called Manson family, revealed to ABC News' Amy Robach that she had sex at 14 with Manson, who was later convicted of multiple murders.
Transcript for Woman speaks out about falling for Charles Manson at 14
Reading your book it seems. As though you meet Charles Manson and within moments. He's betting it. He's he's taking you and and has had sex within a few hours yet few hours of media and you had sex yes. What was and it's been very you know it seemed very. Natural and loving and it was kind of like a game that wasn't. You know. Because he you know would start with their hands and it was kind of like this give and take with the hands. And and then that would lead into. You know more intimate things but that's how he would start. You were fourteen. I was fourteen he was how old. He won this probably thirty people are. I believe he's twenty years older than we are attracted to him. He was cute impish. You know. Fun. It's his small stature. So. In this attractive.

