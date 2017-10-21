Transcript for 2 new women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Easier said than done. It's got to be terrifying. Thank you. We want to move to the scandal growing over Harvey Weinstein. ABC's Eva pilgrim has the story. Reporter: Good morning. Those accusations against Weinstein stretch back three decades, some so long ago they're outside the window of time to bring charges. But now police in L.A. Are investigating a new possible case within the statute of limitations. Rape accusations that could lead to Karim charges here in the U.S. For Harvey Weinstein. This morning two more women have come forward accusing media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Her greatest regret is opening that door. But she had no idea what was coming. Reporter: An unnamed Italian actress now speaking out through her attorney saying that in February 2013, four years ago, Weinstein bullied his way into her hot room where he sexually assaulted her. The 38-year-old said to have shared her story with LAPD detectives this week projting a Karim investigation. The state of California before 2017 had a ten-year stuts of limitation. Her claim falls within that ten-year period. Reporter: It was an exclusive ago moment for Heather Kerr speaking out saying Weinstein forced her to touch him in an office in 1989 and that she would have to sleep with him if she wanted to land roles. He told me that this was how things worked in Hollywood and that all of the actresses that had made it had made it this way. Not long after that I quit acting. Reporter: That may be the way it was. It is not the way it will be in the future. Because Harvey, you and others like you are done. Reporter: This coming after Weinstein's statement denying any allegations of nonconsensual sex. The two women joining the dozens of others who have already come forward, the list including some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Weinstein, once a powerful producer was kicked out of the academy, fired from the company he helped build and aside from L.A. Police in London are developing a claim by a woman who accused him of sexual inappropriate behavior. We are hearing of other women still planning to come forward. The big question, will he face any Karim consequences for this behavior? In L.A. You have ten years to press charges for a rape. There is no time limit for rape in New York or in London. Interesting. That will be interesting how it plays out. Eva, thank you very much. A lot of other news and for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.