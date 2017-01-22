Transcript for Women's Marches Draw Huge Crowds the Day After Donald Trump's Inauguration

Speaking of houses, president Donald Trump wakes up in his house, the white house, for his second full day in office. He'll be confronts images like this. Hundreds of thousands of women, and men, hitting the streets. They were marching in Washington and cities across the country tapped world. More than 600 marches on seventh continents. An image of a protest in Iraq. And at the main March in Washington, this image of three generations from the same family. Going to the March together. The new president, meantime, made a visit to the CIA head quarters. Where he aimed to mend fences with the intelligence community. He spent much of his time at the podium, however, blasting the media for the coverage of the size of the crowds of the inauguration on Friday. And then his press secretary doubled down in an extraordinary first apeerps in the briefing room. Lashing out at the media, setting a fiery tone for this new administration. We have team coverage this morning. We want to start with Matt Gutman. He was covering the marchers in Washington. Reporter: You could call it the anteinauguration. Well over 1 million people spilled into cities nationwide to rear their protests for president trump. Waking up in the oval office. The protest here in D.C. Was permanent permitted for 200,000 people. So many people showed up. By the hundreds of thousands, they streamed into the national mall. Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go. Reporter: A sea of protesters, bobbing in their pink beanies. Waving plaque cards. Condemning president Donald Trump in his first day in office. Welcome to your first day. We will not go away. Reporter: And speaking out in support of women's rights. My body, my choice. Reporter: Minute by minute, the crowd grew. Spilling out into the city's side streets. The transit systems jam packed. The scale was global. On every continent, they turned out. In the president's hometown of New York, 400,000 demonstrated. Free Melania! Reporter: Police had to open up addition streets. Big turnouts in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Miami. All those protests anchored by the woman's March on Washington. ??? This girl son fire ??? Reporter: Headlined by the kind of a-list celebrities that snubbed the president's inaugural. Madonna, a surprise speaker. Are you ready to shake up the world. Reporter: Ashley Judd, likely the most rild up. We're here to be respected. Hell, yeah! Reporter: The rally got Hillary Clinton's attention. She tweeted, thanks for standing, speaking, and marching for our values. ??? Reporter: And the creativity. The big bands. The giant globe. And so many pink crocheted hats. People are converging here from every which direction. Everybody moving toward the white house. Along the way, old and young. 7-year-old Ellie from Maryland was riding on Hur uncle Steve's shoulders. Have you ever seen this many people in your life? No. Reporter: Her uncle, getting misty-eyed. It's about the country that we're giving to her. Reporter: It was chaotic. It seemed cathartic. President trump was not around for much of time that those thousands of people surrounded the white house. They sent message that seemed impossible not the hear. The question is, is this a one-time event or is this the start of a national movement? Paula? Dan? That's the big question that everyone is exploring. The image from Antarctica, can't get that one out of your mind. Several continents. The marches were blanketed with celebrities and activists. They were also filled with everyday Americans. Glor wra Riviera is in Washington this morning with more. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Inspired is right. What struck me was see so many generations marching together. Some with canes. Some in strollers. These are the science they carried. So many women telling me, when they were young, they knew the world was changing. They didn't have anyone in their lives encouraging them to March. They wanted to make sure their daughters and granddaughters do. This is what democracy looks like. Reporter: In Los Angeles, the women's March brought nostalgia. I haven't done this since the '70s. We're united. Reporter: It was a reminder. It's important to fight for what is right. What you peeve believe in. Reporter: It was a seminal moment. Girls are people, too. Reporter: This March marking 7-year-old max's introduction to activism. It's very kiting. In some ways. In other ways, you kind of wish you didn't have to be here. Reporter: Max following in the footsteps of her mom and both grandmothers. It's three generations. I have been given the tools to teach her how the keep moving. Reporter: Setting out from New York at 1:00 A.M., joining so many others to take part in the demonstrations. The lessons passed down from one generation to the next. Stand up and be heard. She has a little political bent herself already. Reporter: I wonder where she gets that from? So many families echoing that same sentiment that there was a feeling of a national collective passing of the torch. Bringing the young ones into the fold. That was so important for them. On that day. And let me tell you, the matriarch generation, not going anywhere. President trump used his first full day in office to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.