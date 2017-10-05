Workers evacuated at nuclear waste site

More
A section of a tunnel used to house contaminated radioactive materials was breached at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
2:34 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Workers evacuated at nuclear waste site

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47319339,"title":"Workers evacuated at nuclear waste site","duration":"2:34","description":"A section of a tunnel used to house contaminated radioactive materials was breached at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.","url":"/GMA/video/workers-evacuated-nuclear-waste-site-47319339","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.