6-year-old makes history at Scripps National Spelling Bee

More
Edith Fuller was just 5-years-old when she qualified for the competition, where she is facing off against kids ranging in age from 8 to 15.
3:02 | 05/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6-year-old makes history at Scripps National Spelling Bee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47741601,"title":"6-year-old makes history at Scripps National Spelling Bee","duration":"3:02","description":"Edith Fuller was just 5-years-old when she qualified for the competition, where she is facing off against kids ranging in age from 8 to 15.","url":"/GMA/video/year-makes-history-scripps-national-spelling-bee-47741601","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.