Transcript for 9-year-old receives college football scholarship offer

lot of fun as well. Back here at the table for our big board. Incredible story, 9-year-old making college football history. Got a scholarship offer from the university of Nevada. You heard that right. He is just 9 years old. Ryan Smith is with us. You got the details but first let's talk about his father. We spoke to him last night. My dad was keeping it a secret but then he told me like I was happy. I was excited. It's motivation to stay consistent and to continue to work hard. You heard it. 9 years old. Now, a couple of weeks ago it was an 11-year-old then a 10-year-old. Right. Now a 9-year-old. Getting younger and younger. More about headline grabbing and establishing attention with kids. Kind of like dating. That first impression matters and if you look at this kid and think, hey, he could be a superstar. I get him early. He's going to remember me when all those other schools like Alabama and -- On tape. They're making training videos and guys see this and say, he could be something. Think about the headline. We're talking about it. The school is getting on the headlines. This kid is getting in the headlines. That was a nice move but he is 9 years old. My gosh, you have seen the video. How good is he? He's good. This kid is really good. I mean he's catching with one hand. He's doing all the drills. He's better than I ever was. Look at this. He's got some skill but he's 9. I mean -- We don't know how big he'll be. Hard to tell. He's got a lot of size. His trainer talks about how he's got some prototypical size but this is so early so how do you know for sure? And that's one of the problems with all of this. I mean I wish him the best. I love his parents but I wonder where are this leads because you never know. You made the point this is not binding. No, and that's the key. Not binding, on either side. Question go somewhere else. They can. But that's part of the problem. If the coach leaves and something happens to him or switches sports that might not be here and I'm so glad his parents are front and center as being supportive and letting him understand that this is just motivation. It is not firm. It is not definite. I hope the NCAA can regulate this stuff a little more. The parents are key here and have the right attitude. All right. Ryan thank you.

