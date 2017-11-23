Transcript for Young woman repays homeless veteran who used last $20 to buy her gas

Thanksgiving with the story of a homeless hero, Johnny, a veteran who used his very last $20 to save a young woman who was stuck on the side of the road and Diane Macedo is here with how she is P forward in such a remarkable way, Diane. Amy, this act of kindness set off a domino effect. This woman Kate was so moved by Johnny's help that rather just reimburse him she got creative. Now Johnny's $20 sacrifice could bring him thousands in return. Just as she approached Philadelphia on interstate 95 Kate Mcclure realized her car was running out of gas so she pulled off onto an exit ramp. It was 11:00 P.M. She was out of cash and all alone. I was, you know, a little nervous. Reporter: Suddenly a shadowy figure emerged from the darkness and told her to lock her doors and sit tight because he was going to help her and that's how Kate met Johnny, a homeless man who can usually be found sitting on a guardrail reading a book. Johnny only had $20 to his name but that night he used it all to buy Kate gas a few blocks away. He said don't worry about it. I got you. And then he came back with a gas can and put gas in my tank. Reporter: Thanks to Johnny Kate made it to her destination. She returned several times bringing Johnny gifts and learning more about him like how he's a veteran and a former firefighter and paramedic. Eventually she decided she had had to do more and started a go fund me page. Her goal, $10,000 to help Johnny get back on his feet. As of this morning, it's over $100,000 and counting. Y'all did all that? That is awesome. That changes my life. It's unbelievable. It's crazy how many people have seen it and shared it. We were so excited when it hit $200 and now we're looking -- he's going to have a future like a real actual future. I really hope to keep in touch with him. He's just the kind of guy who you want to be friends with so I could see us being friends for hopefully forever. And you heard Johnny say that's a life-changing amount. That was when he thought they were up to $1700. What? When I checked a little while ago they were up to $115,000 and Johnny now says he wants to pay it forward and give some of that money to help more people in the homeless community. What an amazing story. This domino effect continues. How did he enter into this situation of homelessness in the first place. I don't know all the dails but moved to Philadelphia with a job lined up. Somehow that job fell through. He had an apartment lined up but without the job the apartment fell through and essentially then something happened to his veterans affairs paperwork and lost that so his attempt to try to get back on his feet didn't work without the paperwork and thought one night on the street turned into a week turned into about a year but got him a hotel for the holidays and helping him get a place vouching for his character to landlords and have the money to help out but planning to get a job and hoping to retrain as a paramedic in Philadelphia and New Jersey. He could buy a house with that money. It's incredible. Too many of our veterans end up like this. A lot of the donations came from vets.

