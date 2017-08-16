Transcript for Young woman survives weeks alone in the woods

We're back now with that incredible survival story. A young woman finally found after going missing in the wilderness for nearly a month. Now we're learning more about how she managed to stay alive. ABC's gio Benitez has more on that story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. She told police she was exhausted and weak. Walking around in circles in dense woods just like these and now police are calling this a true miracle. This is the face of a woman police say spent nearly a month lost in the woods surviving off the land. Out there is where she came out. Reporter: Over the weekend a driver spotting something moving in the bushes near the dense forest of Midland, Alabama, it was 25-year-old Lisa theris alive. Here is a photo of her before her appearance. Quite a contrast. Her skin brown from the sun, covered in bug bites and deep scratches. Police saying she lost 50 pounds in the wilderness. The radiologist student telling police she survived by eating berries and wild mushrooms, drinking water from puddles. The will to live changes your mind-set on anything. I wouldn't drink water out of that puddle now but if that's all I had I would drink it. Reporter: She didn't have her phone or purse. Her family thought she was dead including her own brother shocked when he heard the news. It's from my mom saying Lisa has been found alive. Reporter: Still this morning questions about how she ended up alone in the woods in the first place. Police say around the time she disappeared she was with two men who are now facing burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a hunting lodge in the wilderness and stealing $40,000 worth of property. Police say theris told the men she did not want to be a part of it. There is a whole lot more to the story. A whole lot more to the story. It's going to be sad and heartwarming at the same time. I mean when the story is actually released. Reporter: Until then a town just happy to have her back. I've been doing this now going on almost 15 years and I mean I've never seen anything like it. It's amazing. Reporter: And she's home now but her family says she's still in pain. Still weak, every inch of her body was affected by this. Those two men charged with burglary have been questioned about her ordeal. Robin. All right, gio, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.